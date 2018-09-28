Tanzania: How Dar Revellers Are Beating the Drinking Law

Dar es Salaam — There were days when Dar es Salaam apart from being the haven of peace, it had become the haven of pleasure, a place where the rich boys and girls played their kind of games.

Bars and night clubs mushroomed in the suburbs on almost a daily basis but with it came the burden of noise and idle behaviour of the patrons.

At these bars revellers would drink with abandon into the wee hours despite being well aware that it was against the laws of the land - they were in a world of their own.

Most notorious of such neighborhoods were suburbs of Sinza, Tabata, Mwenge, Kinondoni, Kigogo where the shops cum pubs were making a kill.

Some of the watering holes hardly had the infrastructure to enable them offer such services - toilets and bathrooms were in deplorable conditions posing a health concern.

Here drunkenness and other delinquencies went hand in hand as patrons threw caution to the winds riling the authorities but not much amend was being made.

Though these bars provided the entertainment for the hard working population, prostitution and crime too became part of this new development which had taken over in the blossoming neighborhood.

When Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda announced a clampdown on such rogue facilities many felt they were being targeted even with the knowledge that these were laws which existed even before Tanzania gained her independence in 1961.

The infamous law strictly restricts daily drinking hours to Seven hours between 4pm and 11pm on weekdays and closing at midnight on weekends.

It became a common sight to see authorities raiding the bars that tried to bend the laws by exceeding the operational hours to sell a bottle or two.

The bars which were once booming were now only selling none alcoholic beverages and food during the day to patron who looked thirsty in many ways.

"We have taken a hit, most of our customers were those who worked in the night shift and can only afford to drink during the day because they have to work in the evening," a bar owner in Mburahati told the beat.

At the peak of the operation some patrons resorted to binge drinking to cover up for the lost hours something that proved to be a health risk.

Change of tact

But old habits die hard, this all seems to be all in the past, a survey carried out by the Beat shows that in most of these neighborhoods things have gone back to the old ways or there about.

On a sunny afternoon our team was seated at a certain joint in External and the bar owners here had devised a means of beating the opening hours - they were selling alcohol as early as 11am.

The tables where patrons sat had huge floral plastic mugs which the waitress refills from the counter and brings back to its owner.

" We do this to avoid suspicion because it is only when they see bottles on the table that they can walk in to ask why we are selling drinks at this time but this plastic cup beats all the suspicion," says a waitress who only introduced herself as Nancy.

Many are still crying foul but there are those that have mastered the craft and have blended in quite well to the extent that it is business as usual.

But don't be fooled they don't sell to anybody, the revellers are well documented and they don't sell to strangers, because this could be a recipe for trouble.

"You have to be a regular customer before we attend to you because some of these strangers are planted to come and see what is going on," adds the waitress.

The complexion of the complacency has several faces, under another arrangement patrons are locked up in rooms enjoying their drinks long before the opening hours and late into the night.

"As long as there is no loud music playing the authorities will not bother you even when the closing hours have long gone," says another waitress in Sinza.

However, there is a finger that is pointing at the some unscrupulous law enforcers who permit pub owners to illegally extend their business hours right under their watch.

On this night as we were running our errands we could have been victims of the late closure, however , something rather puzzling happened.

When the 'defender' arrived at the scene we had anticipated the worst, however this did not happen much to our sigh of relief.

The proprietor of the kioski walked over to the car which was parked across the road and she whispered something to the officer in the passenger seat, within no minutes the 'defender' left us continuing with nation building.

"We talk to them because they too understand that we have to make a living," says the proprietor.

It is not clear whether it is an arrangement to keep law and order or it is by default that the police patrol car is often parked at some of these joints with the full knowledge that they don't have Night club license.