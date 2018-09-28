Kenya: Two Fishermen Hurt, 12 Rescued As Boats Capsize At Killer Channel

Photo: Kalume Kazungu/Nation

Kenya Navy officers rescuing fishermen whose dhows capsized at Mlango wa Bomani in Kiunga, Lamu East.

Fourteen fishermen were rescued when their boats capsized at Mlango wa Bomani in Kiunga, Lamu East. Two sustained minor injuries.

The fishermen were rescued by Kenya Navy Soldiers based at Masura Camp in Kiunga shortly after the accident occurred.

SECURITY OPERATION

The soldiers are part of the ongoing multi-agency security operation Linda Boni aimed at flushing out Al-Shabaab militants in the region.

Linda Boni Operation director Joseph Kanyiri confirmed the incident on Friday saying the injured fishermen were rushed to hospital for treatment.

"The accident happened at around 11am on Thursday when four dhows with around 14 fishermen capsized at the Mlango wa Bomani Channel. Our Kenya Navy soldiers from Masura Camp rushed to the scene and rescued all of them. Two fishermen sustained minor injuries," said Mr Kanyiri.

Mr Kanyiri however warned fishermen and sailors to avoid using dangerous channels in the Indian Ocean as they conduct their daily activities especially this week when the meteorological department has already alerted Coast residents to brace for heavy rains.

KILLER CHANNELS

Mlango wa Bomani is an entrance to a channel connecting Kiunga harbor.

It is among the renowned dangerous and killer channels in the region where many fishermen have perished.

Other channels are Mlango wa Tanu in Mkokoni, Mlango wa Ali in Kiwayu, all in Lamu East, the Manda Bruno channel, Mkanda Channel, Mlango wa Kipungani and Mlango wa Shella in Lamu West.

The incident comes just a month after three fishermen went missing in the Indian Ocean at Kiwayu after their dhow capsized. The incident happened on August 16, this year and so far the bodies of the three have not been recovered.

WORST INCIDENT

On June 1, this year, two fishermen perished after their boat capsized at Manda-Maweni near Lamu town.

The county's worst incident took place on August 13, 2017 when ODM politician Shekue Kahala lost 12 family members - including his four children, wife, sister, nieces and nephews - after their boat capsized at Manda Bruno. He was the only survivor in the accident.

On June 20 last year, 10 people died in a dhow accident at the Mkanda channel in Lamu East. The dhow was heading to Ndau from Lamu Island.