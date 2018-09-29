Tanzania: Dar Poised to Tackle Invasive Alien Species Challenges

VICE-PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has launched a taskforce of 19 volunteers to oversee challenges caused by Invasive Alien Species (IAS), so as to protect the country's natural ecosystem and economy.

The VP directed the taskforce to investigate the seriousness of the problem and come up with strategic plans that would be helpful for finding better solutions, as she equally pledged full support of the government.

The taskforce is led by the Chairman, Dr Ezekiel Mwakalukwa, from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

Invasive species can be any kind of living organism-an amphibian (like the cane toad), plant, insect, fish, fungus, bacteria, or even an organism's seeds or eggs-that is not native to an ecosystem and causes harm. They can harm the environment, the economy, or evenhuman health.

Invasive species are primarily spread by human activities, often unintentionally. Speaking during the official launch of the taskforce, Ms Samia said spreading of IAS was threatening the country's economic sectors especially tourism, transportation, agriculture, livestock keeping, water sources as well as fisheries.

She said that due to seriousness of the problem, the government decided to take national measures to prevent and control the problem. She added that according to Global Invasive Database, Tanzania had almost 100 IAS. "To fight against this challenge, which is threatening prosperity of various economic activities in the country, it needs cooperation between government and private institutions and sectors," she said.

According to her, spreading of these organisms had basically increased in the past three years due to population increase and human activities especially business activities. "Public education in connection with the matter is needed to create awareness on how to prevent our environment from the problem, because when the problem becomes serious in future, the government would spend a lot of money to look for solutions," she advised.

She added that, despite various efforts being undertaken by separate non-governmental sectors, institutions and organisations in fighting against IAS in the country, the strategic plan proposed by the taskforce would help the nation to join hands in tackling the problem.

Speaking earlier at the same occasion, the Minister of State in the Vice-President's Office (Union and Environment), January Makamba said the idea to organise the taskforce came out of a meeting of environmental stakeholders held in Arusha Region on September 4, 2018.

He said during the tour to witness environment situation in separate regions countrywide, they received complaints from farmers, fishermen, livestock keepers as well as managers of national parks and game reserves that there were new organisms that were affecting pastures, water sources and crops.

"We discovered that there is no national strategic plan to solve the problem and decided to join forces by organising a taskforce to solve the challenge," he said.

Mr Makamba unveiled among the major duties of the taskforce, was to analyse studies conducted by separate institutions on the IAS, to collect opinions and views from members of the public who have so far been affected by the problem and mapping the areas where the problem was serious.

He said another duty was to come up with opinions and advice for policymakers to review the environmental policy and laws that would be conducive in preventing and controlling the problem.