Tanzania: Court Calls for Clear Position On Kitilya Case

THE Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court yesterday in Dar es Salaam ordered the prosecution to come up with clear stance on the 12bn/-fraud and money laundering trial feedback of former Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Harry Kitilya and two others.

"I am also tired of remaining with files whose cases are pending for too long. Such kinds of case must come to an end, as we are approaching towards the end of the year. On October 12, this year, the prosecution must give clear position on this case," Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi said.

He was responding to concerns by Advocate Alex Mgongolwa, for the accused persons, following submissions presented before the Dar es Salaam Court by Senior State Attorney Mutalemwa Kishenyi, for the prosecution, that investigations into the matter have not been completed.

The trial attorney had told the court that the prosecution was progressing well to ensure the investigations are completed within a reasonable time and assured the accused persons and the defence advocates that the process would come to an end in the near future.

It was at that juncture that Advocate Mgongolwa rose up and requested the court to revisit the proceedings in the prevision session to satisfy itself on whether there was any positive progress that has been recorded by the prosecution as far as investigations into the matter were concerned.

The advocate submitted that what had been presented by the prosecution was not new and therefore, he requested the court to give appropriate orders to the prosecution on the matter. The magistrate said that the prosecution had earlier indicated the investigations were at advanced stage.

Other accused persons in the matter are Shose Sinare, Head of Investment Banking at Stanbic Bank and Sioi Graham Solomon, former Chief Legal Counsel to the bank. Apart from money laundering allegedly committed between March 13 and September 2015 within the city, Kitilya, Sinare and Solomon are also charged with conspiracy to commit an offence, forgery, uttering false documents and obtaining 6 million US dollars (about 12bn/-) by false pretence.

The prosecution alleged that on diverse dates between August 2012 and March 2013, within the city of Dar es Salaam, the accused persons conspired with some people, who are not in court, to commit offence of obtaining money by false pretence from the government.

It was alleged that on November 5, 2012, at Stanbic Bank in the city, all the three accused persons , with intent to deceit, made a false collaboration agreement purporting to show that the bank had established a consortium to collaborate with Enterprise Growth Market advisors (EGMA) Limited.

The purpose, according to the prosecution, was to arrange to finance the amount of 550 million US dollars to the government of Tanzania, where EGMA would arrange for negotiation and meeting financing to facilitate understanding on the technicalities of the financing to the government.

It was claimed further that the EGMA was also to arrange to review finance documents and facilitate the provision of relevant documents or approval that would be required by relevant Tanzania authorities, the fact which the accused persons knew to be false.

According to the prosecution, in March 2013 in the city, Kitilya, Sinare and Solomon, with intent to defraud, jointly and together obtained from the government 6 million US dollars (about 12bn/-) by falsely pretending that the money was a facilitation fee payable to EGMA Limited.