PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued a two-week ultimatum to district councils which have already received funds to carry out strategic plans to announce tenders for the implementation of various development projects.

Mr Majaliwa issued the directive on Thursday in Dodoma pointing out that the government had already earmarked 131bn/- to carry out 22 strategic projects in 17 beneficiary district councils in ten regions.

"The government introduced the strategic projects to create reliable revenue sources for the district councils, so as to decrease dependence on government's subsidies," said the Premier, while opening the 34th Annual General Meeting of Association of Local Authorities of Tanzania (ALAT).

Mr Majaliwa noted that the governmenthad already dished out 16.4bn/- to the district councils in order to start implementing the intended projects and that analysis for other projects was still ongoing.

"I've learnt that some beneficiary district councils, which have received the funds, have not started to implement any project. I want to remind you that President Magufuli did not dole out the funds so that they remain in bank accounts," he observed.

Mr Majaliwa noted that in line with the strategic projects, the government was still continuing to improve revenue collection systems by ensuring all regional authorities apply the Local Government Revenue Collection System (LGRCIS).

"The system has increased revenue from 379.1bn/- in 2014/2015 to 553.39bn/- in 2017/2018 which is an addition of 174.3bn/-," he said.

Mr Majaliwa further informed the meeting that the government was still contemplating the request by ALAT on hosting East Africa Chapter for the United Cities and Local Government of Africa (UCLGA) in Arusha Region.

"I understand the benefits for our country to host such high office. But evaluation should be conducted to establish the costs which the country might incur to operate the office," he said.

Earlier Chairman of ALAT, Mr Gulamhafeez Mukadamu, appealed to the government to host UCLGA in Arusha, saying hosting such high office in the country would bring economic and political benefits as well as improving tourism in the tourist city.

He also urged the government to endorse the African Charter on the Values and Principles of Decentralization, Local Governance and Local Development which was set by African Union on June 27, 2014.

The Minister of State in President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jafo, said ALAT members were key in bringing development to the people. He said his ministry had registered great achievements within 12 months by putting up 210 public health facilities.