Former Zanu-PF top politician and ex-Energy Minister, Dzikamai Mavhaire, who recently dumped Joice Mujuru's party, on Thursday officially joined the Nelson Chamisa led MDC along with his former National People's Party (NPP) colleagues.

Announcing the move during a ceremony held at the MDC Bulawayo provincial headquarters, the former NPP national chair said more of his NPP colleagues were ready to dump Mujuru for Chamisa.

Mavhaire and flock were welcomed by MDC Vice President Welshman Ncube, party national chair, Thabitha Khumalo and national organising secretary, Amos Chibaya.

The former Zanu PF Masvingo MP said he saw it fit to join MDC after realising that it was the only party which still has the most realistic chance to dislodge his former party from power.

"I resigned freely and voluntarily from NPP. The people who are gathered here resigned freely and voluntarily from NPP. We have come as a group just to demonstrate to you that we are not coming as a political party," Mavhaire said, adding that he and his former NPP colleagues will immediately join MDC structures and become full time members.

He said of the nine former NPP working committee members who recently dumped the ex-State Vice President, seven have so far joined MDC.

"It is not us but the people who said 'we want to go and work with others'. We think there is need for us to work together rather that work as individuals.

"Very soon, we will be buying our membership cards so that we can become full members of the party so that people have concrete proof that we are now genuine members of MDC," said the veteran politician.

He also revealed that more former NPP supporters were eager to join Chamisa's party.

"This is possibly a quarter of the people who want to join you. Some are still afraid. They have the fear of the unknown. They are coming. Just give them a chance. We all want to fight a noble war," he said.

Welcoming the MDC converts, Ncube said the main opposition party was happy to have the one-time Zanu PF die-hard joining them.

"We are not talking about togetherness for the sake of togetherness. We are talking of togetherness because we have a lot of work to do. It is something big which surpasses what we had while (Robert) Mugabe was not yet kicked out because during that time, we were fighting some politicians who were civilians like us," he said.

"Today whether you like it or not, the biggest challenge as Zimbabweans even if you are in Zanu PF, the civilian politicians whom you (Mavhaire) used to sit with in the Zanu PF politburo today are now statues," Ncube said while referring to the invasion of the political space by the military.