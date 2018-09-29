ZIMBABWE youth football coach Titus Tongesai Sanangurai has made it to the final six of the Arsenal F.C. and WorldRemit "Future Stars" coaching programme.

The Harare based Big Stuff Youth Soccer Team founder is among six African football mentors who were selected by a panel of judges from the English premiership giants and its official online money transfer partner, WorldRemit.

Sanangurai and his co-finalists were selected based on the strength of their existing contribution to the community as well as their plans and ability to pass on their new skills on their return home.

A key part of the successful coach's training at the legendary club will focus on how the coaches will use the opportunity to build a lasting legacy in their home countries.

Following his success, Sanangurai and others will now compete in a public vote on futurestars.worldremit.com for the chance to attend an exclusive training programme with Arsenal Soccer Schools in London.

The programme is fully sponsored by WorldRemit, whose global headquarters are in London.

WorldRemit filmed the finalists during their coaching sessions and the videos will be shown on the Future Stars website, where members of the public can vote for their preferred candidate.

Voting on futurestars.worldremit.com opened on Friday 28 September.

Andrew Stewart, WorldRemit Managing Director Middle East & Africa said programme was in line with the international money transfer organisation's thrust to empower its customers' communities.

"We hope that by shining a spotlight on the way, these coaches are using football to benefit their community, we can help their efforts to go even further still," he said.

"The power of sport to bring communities together and create positive social change was one of the key reasons for entering into a partnership with Arsenal.

"This programme has highlighted just how powerful sport - and our partnership - can be and the immense potential in this area. This is something we are now looking to build on further."

Simon McManus of Arsenal Soccer Schools also focussed on women participation in the noble programme, adding, "Arsenal has the most successful women's side in England and is actively involved in encouraging greater participation from females in the game regardless of age".

"We were very impressed by the work that all these coaches were already doing in their community and the work of the women coaches further emphasises the positive impact that encouraging more women to get involved in coaching can have. We hope that their success will encourage more women to follow their lead."