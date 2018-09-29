The All Progressives Congress (APC), Zamfara chapter, has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari to run for second term.

Gov. Abdul'Aziz Yari stated this while announcing the results of the party's presidential primary election conducted in the state.

Yari, who is also the Chairman of the State Committee on Presidential Primaries, said 247,847 members of the party cast their votes during the exercise across the 147 wards.

He described the turnout as impressive as the total votes cast was 98 per cent of the registered members of the party.

He said 251,600 who ware the initial card carrying members of the party were to participate in the primaries in the state.

The governor commended the party members for their peaceful conduct during the exercise and urged them to sustain the attitude throughout the party's elections.

He also commended security agencies for ensuring peaceful atmosphere in all parts of the state.