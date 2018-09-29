The National Labour Congress[NLC] recently embarked on a warning strike because of the agitation for the increase in minimum wage.

Thet argue that an average senator earns millions of naira while minimum wage is a mere N18,000.

The strike began on Thursday 27 September the same day of the Osun rerun election.

While some Nigerians do not understand the strike and seem unconcerened others are voicing their opinion via Twitter.

NLC strike begins tomorrow, go and store your house with food, no one is permitted to leave this country .

We ar all in it together ☺

- Mo (@mhyiss_oyin) September 26, 2018

How can the minimum wage be only N18,000 per month, when Nigeria has the World's Highest Paid Politicians, with Nigerian Senators earning N13.5 million running costs monthly, N750,000 basic salary monthly excluding millions in allowances. NLC should strike until its increased!

- World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) September 26, 2018

NLC warning strike is not necessary& will not achieve anything meaningful. NLC should work with Govs forum to resolve d issue. Govs are the problem not FG not OPS. So suspend d warning strike pls . Anyway , this NLC leadership are jokers

- Woye (@woye1) September 26, 2018