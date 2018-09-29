Kenya: Nyandarua Assembly to Reopen After Leadership Dispute Is Resolved

Nairobi — The Nyandarua County Assembly speaker Ndegwa Wahome has announced that the assembly shall be reopened once the Political Inter-parties Tribunal determines the leadership dispute in the House.

The verdict is set for 4th October this year.

The assembly was closed indefinitely on Wednesday after wrangles persisted rendering the House ungovernable.

The wrangles emanated from the attempted ouster of the Assembly leaders accused of allowing a motion of impeachment against two County Executive Members to get its way to the floor of the House.

The CECs had been found to have engaged in corruption activities by a special committee of the House.

However, while Speaking to the press at the Assembly precincts today the Speaker said the unfolding events are not wars within the county assembly but have been instigated by "kings of impunity in the county to ensure that the assembly is crippled in its functions of oversight, representation and legislation".

The office of Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia is accused of embezzling Sh14.4 million by allegedly holding a ghost investor conference, Sh7 million shillings for "Nyandarua we want" event that never happened, Sh44 million allegedly sent to the National Housing Corporation for upgrading Engineer Hospital and inflating the county payroll by over Sh350million.

While defending his decision to adjourn the House indefinitely, the Speaker said the office of the Governor does not want to answer the questions raised.

The Speaker called upon Director of Public Prosecutions, Director of Criminal Investigations, and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to move with speed and investigate the allegations.

The Speaker further said that staff in the Executive arm of government who provided assembly with information are now victimized, harassed and threatened with demotions.