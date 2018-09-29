Okechukwu Osadebe, 18-year-old son of late highlife maestro, Chief Stephen Osadebe, has lost his life in a flood disaster in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that the younger Osadebe died on Thursday Sept. 27 in the Osadebe's Atani country home in Ogbaru when he was swept away by the flood at about 7:30pm.

NAN recalls that the death of Osadebe brings to four the number of lives so far lost to flood disaster in Anambra in the last one week.

Mrs Amaechi Osadebe, mother of the deceased, told NAN in Atani on Friday that Okechulwu was returning home with two other persons when flash flood overwhelmed them.

She explained that it was due to high current and turbulence of the water wave that made it difficult for the other two young boys to pull him out of the water.

Mr Arinzechukwu Awogu, the Transition Chairman of Ogbaru, who visited the family, described the death as a tragedy to the whole Ogbaru community.

Awogu said he came to commiserate with the family as it was very painful to loss a child at such tender age, regretting that the floods had brought unimaginable loss to the entire Local Government.

He, however, called on the people of the area to take extra precautions to avoid further loss of life.

"As we wait for the water to recede, my advice is that everybody, especially the underage, should be very careful when they go closer to the areas already submerged," he said.

(NAN)