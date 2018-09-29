Photo: The Guardian Nigeria

Florence Omagbemi, Super Falcons soccer coach (file photo).

Nigeria's women national football team, Super Falcons, remained Africa's women top side and the 38th in the world following Friday's release of the latest rankings.

The African champions have remained largely inactive in the year 2018 but will seek to defend the Africa Women Nations Cup title they won in Cameroon in 2016 when Ghana hosts the tournament 17 November - 1 December 2018.

Ghana are Africa's number two best side and 47th in the world moving down by one place on the ranking table, while Cameroon are third on the table in Africa with one place down and 49th in the world.

Making the rest of the top ten ranked sides in Africa are: South Africa (4th in Africa, 50th in the world), Equatorial Guinea (5th in Africa, 54th in the world), Cote d' Ivoire (6th in Africa, 69th in the world), Morocco (7th in Africa, 78th in the world), Algeria (8th in Africa, 80th in the world), Senegal (9th in Africa, 85th in the world) and Mali (10th in Africa, 89th in the world).

USA, who are also unchanged, are still the world's best ranked women's football national side.

Germany, England, France, Canada, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Sweden andNetherlands make up the top ten ranked sides in the world.

A total of 161 matches were played in the period under review.

FIFA's next world ranking in the women's category will be released on December 7, 2018.