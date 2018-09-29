Nigeria: Group Blasts Shehu Sani for Alleged Name Dropping

Some supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State under the umbrella of APC Solidarity Forum have called on Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial zone, to desist from acts capable of undermining the party as the 2019 elections approaches.

In a statement in Kaduna, the group alleged that Sani had been using the name of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to promote his declining political fortunes.

The statement signed by the chairman of the forum, Hafiz Ali Kujama, urged Oshiomhole to be wary of Sani political antics.

The group alleged that, Sani "has been dropping the name of the National Chairman here and there, especially in Kaduna, to achieve political relevance."

Kujama said his group was "deeply disturbed at the rate at which Sani has been openly bragging that he has the mandate of Oshiomhole to recommend names for replacement of the Kaduna State APC Exco."

He urged Sani to desist from seeking cheap relevance through namedropping of name and " bear in mind that the National Chairman is beyond that nonsense."

The group urged Sani to allow the APC to concentrate on more important issues ahead of the general elections.

The group said with the final adoption of indirect primary for Kaduna State by the national secretariat of the APC, the era of deceptive politics could not stand.

"The times when party decisions are manipulated and the public deceived with impunity are gone. Sani should note that it won't serve him to continue dragging the noble names of our dear President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of our great party, Adams Oshiomhole into his muddied politics.

"Our President and Party chairman are men of integrity, men of vision and not political opportunists.

"A collective decision has been reached on the mode of primaries for Kaduna State, endorsed by all responsible stakeholders of the party who should know what is best for the party," the statement said.

The group said "it is ironic that Sani tends to forget too quickly the manner in which he stubbornly stood between the good people of Kaduna State and a development loan sought by its government.

"He should know that the people of Kaduna State and the patriotic members of the APC are very much comfortable with the mode of elections endorsed by the national secretariat for the state.

"We are also confident that the APC national leadership is committed to enforcing the will of the people at every stage and urge it to disregard the shrill whimper of dejected political jobbers."

However, while contacted for his reaction, Sani's aide, Suleiman Ahmed, said a statement would be issued. The statement was yet to be issued at the time of filing this report.