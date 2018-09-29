Nigeria: Susan Eyo Ikpe Plans Evening of Fun With Awards

Tomorrow, Sunday, September 30, 2018, the Red Carpet Event Centre in Oniru, Lekki, Lagos, will, once again, come alive, as top players in the fashion and beauty sector will converge to witness the celebration of some of their peers in the industry, as they are honoured for their outstanding works.

Awards will be presented to deserving individuals in different categories, including Most Outstanding Couture Designer, Make-up Artist of the Year, Beautician of the Year, Men's Custom Designer of the Year and more.

Also, according to the organisers, special recognition would be given to Couture Designer, Data Okodudu of JD7 Couture in the category of Lifestyle Achievement in Fashion, while Banke Meshida-Lawal would be honoured for Lifetime Achievement in Beauty.

Others to be honoured are Ovation International Publisher, Chief Dele Momodu for Media; Ali Baba Akpobome for Entertainment; Dr. Ernest Nwaigbo for Medicine; Mrs. Toyin Kolade for Business and the First Lady of Lagos, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode for her effort at enhancing the development of children through her educational support.

Honours will also be bestowed on Chief (Mrs) Shade Okoya as Style Icon and Mr. Lai Oriowo as the Glam & Essence Man of Style.

The event will see the runway lit-up by amazing collection by JD7 Couture, Ejiro Amos Tafiri, House of Loisonell and Grace Couture, the newest fashion brand on the fashion scene.

The event, which is being organised by Glam & Essence Magazine, published by Susan Eyo Ikpe (nee Honesty) promises to be a fulfilled evening, with entertainment by some of the wave-making acts in the entertainment sector