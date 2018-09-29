Photo: allafrica.com

Africa is rich in mineral resources such as diamonds (file photo).

Former Deputy Speaker of the Kenyan National Assembly Farah Maalim has alleged that the US is secretly mining and exporting minerals from Somalia.

In a tweet the Kenyan politician who is a regular commentator on Somalia and Horn of Africa issues fell short of naming the minerals he alleges to be secretly exported.

" Every night at around 3 o'clock in the morning heavy American military transport planes shuttle between Mogadishu Int. Airport & Balidogle airport under cover of darkness &secrecy to unknown destinations. 40ft containers are also moved from Buur Hakaba& Barawa. Stealing minerals!" Farah Maalim tweeted.

His tweet caused a buzz on social media.

"What minerals Farah? Is that something only Americans can extract? More details and evidence is needed before you throw around empty claims" Mohamed Osman challenged the Kenyan politician.

"Farah. You are prominent politician who knows a lot. This is why US does not interest peace in #Somalia. Ignorance and tribalisms are the root causes of all evils.We are the next #DRC" Abdulaziz Mohamed backed the politician.

Radio Dalsan learnt that the U.S. govt had awarded a U.S. based company a contract of over $12 Million to rebuild the Balidogle airport and a possible US base in tbe region.

"The work to be performed provides for repairs to runway consisting of full depth patching and overlay to allow required airfield operations. Work will be performed in Baledogle, Somalia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 2019" a story published by Naval Facilities Engineering Command published on 25th September said.

"Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic awarded firm-fixed-price task order for $12,278,673 under a previously awarded multiple award global contingency construction contract for emergency runway repairs at Camp Baledogle, Somalia to URS Group Inc., Morrisville, North Carolina" NAVFAC said in a statement.