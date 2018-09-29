South Africa: Two Arrested During Westbury Protest Released

Two people arrested during protest action in Westbury, Johannesburg on Friday have been released.

Police spokesperson Lungelo Dlamini said one of them is out on R500 bail while the other was released to the care of their guardian, as he is a minor.

Dlamini said the two would appear in court on Monday on charges of public violence.

He added that the area was now quiet with authorities continuing to monitor the situation.

Dlamini said the police were, however, still searching for the man who fired a live ammunition from his car and later fled the scene during the protest.

"The man who fired live ammunition is still not found, but we have got details and [we are] still following up," he said.

One woman was shot, allegedly by police, as Westbury erupted on Friday.

Dlamini could not confirm whether the woman had opened a case.

Residents blocked roads around the suburb with rocks and burning tyres after a woman was shot dead on Thursday. She was caught in the crossfire of a shootout between three people.

A 10-year-old girl was also wounded in the incident.

According to residents, the woman was hit by stray bullets.

"Nine bullets in a woman? We've had enough, it's not right," resident La-Rochelle Williams told News24 on Friday.

Another resident, Evelyn Kers, said the police needed to act urgently.

"If they are not going to do anything, we will march to Parliament. They need to bring in the army so that we can feel safe," Kers said.

One man was arrested on Thursday after the incident, while the other was placed under police guard while undergoing treatment at hospital, after witnesses placed him at the scene.

