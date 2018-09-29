29 September 2018

Nigeria: Anambra Flood Kills Late Music Maestro, Osadebe's Son

By Jayne Augoye

Okechukwu Osadebe, the 18-year-old son of late highlife maestro, Stephen Osadebe, has lost his life in the ravaging Anambra flood.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the younger Osadebe died on Thursday in the Osadebe's Atani country home in Ogbaru when he was swept away by the flood at about 7.30pm.

The death of Mr Osadebe brings to four the number of lives so far lost to flood disaster in Anambra in the last one week.

Mrs Amaechi Osadebe, the mother of the deceased, told NAN in Atani on Friday that Mr Okechukwu was returning home with two other persons when flash flood overwhelmed them.

She explained that it was due to the high current and turbulence of the water wave that made it difficult for the other two young boys to pull him out of the water.

Arinzechukwu Awogu, the transition chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area, who visited the family described the death as a tragedy to the whole Ogbaru community.

Mr Awogu said he came to commiserate with the family, as it was very painful to lose a child, regretting that the floods had brought unimaginable loss to the entire Local Government.

He, however, called on the people of the area to take extra precautions to avoid further loss of life.

"As we wait for the water to recede, my advice is that everybody, especially the underage, should be very careful when they go closer to the areas already submerged," he said.

All the 16 communities in the council were submerged by the flood, according to Mr Awogu.

The elder Osadebe was an Igbo Nigerian highlife musician from Atani. His career spanned over 40 years, and he is one of the best-known Igbo highlife musicians.

His best-known hit was the 1984 single "Osondi Owendi" (One man's meat is another man's poison.), which established him as a leader in the highlife genre and was one of Nigeria's most popular records ever.

He died in St. Mary's Hospital Waterbury, Connecticut on May 11, 2007, after suffering from severe respiratory difficulties.

His eldest son, Obiajulu Osadebe died in 2009.

