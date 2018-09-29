Kenyans on Twitter have trolled Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he met Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

This after Mr Musyoka, who served as Kenya's Vice-president between 2013 and 2017, announced on his Twitter page on Friday that he had paid a courtesy call on President Museveni.

According to Mr Musyoka, the two leaders discussed issues of a strong East African Community during the meeting.

Musyoka was accompanied by his son Kennedy, who was elected to serve as Kenya's representative to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) in December 2018.

Musyoka, who was Raila Odinga's running mate during the 2013 and 2018 general elections will, however, be keen to read out some of the opinion shared by Kenyans following this meeting.

Interestingly Deputy President William Ruto was similarly trolled when he visited president Museveni in Kampala last August, with many Kenyans stopped short of disapproving that visit.