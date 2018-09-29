29 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kalonzo Trolled for Visiting President Museveni

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nahashon Musungu

Kenyans on Twitter have trolled Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka after he met Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

This after Mr Musyoka, who served as Kenya's Vice-president between 2013 and 2017, announced on his Twitter page on Friday that he had paid a courtesy call on President Museveni.

According to Mr Musyoka, the two leaders discussed issues of a strong East African Community during the meeting.

Musyoka was accompanied by his son Kennedy, who was elected to serve as Kenya's representative to the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) in December 2018.

Musyoka, who was Raila Odinga's running mate during the 2013 and 2018 general elections will, however, be keen to read out some of the opinion shared by Kenyans following this meeting.

Interestingly Deputy President William Ruto was similarly trolled when he visited president Museveni in Kampala last August, with many Kenyans stopped short of disapproving that visit.

Kenya

'U.S. Secretly Mining, Exporting Minerals From Somalia'

Former Deputy Speaker of the Kenyan National Assembly Farah Maalim has alleged that the US is secretly mining and… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.