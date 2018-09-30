30 September 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos APC Primary - Ambode Loses Out As 36 Out of 40 Lawmakers Endorse Sanwo-Olu

Tagged:

Related Topics

In what appeared to be a final nail on the second term ambition of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, 36 out of the 40 members of the state House of Assembly yesterday endorsed a former commissioner, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

Also, the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ of the APC in Lagos State yesterday publicly endorsed Sanwo-Olu who is the managing director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation as the party's candidate for the governorship race.

GAC's decision was made public by a chieftain of the party, Senator Anthony Adefuye, after a marathon meeting at the party's state secretariat located in Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

The governorship primary election in the state scheduled to hold today has been postponed till tomorrow.

The list of lawmakers who adopted Sanwo-Olu include Spaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa; Wasiu Eshinlokun, Abiru Rotimi, SOB Agunbiade, Jimoh Wahab, Olanrewaju Osun, Onatayo Oduntan and Funmilayo Tejuoso.

Others are Idimogu Jude Emeka, Olowo Rotimi, A. O. Famakinwa, Nurudeen Solaja-Saka, Ogundimu Oluyinka, Dayo Fawunmi, Desmond Olusola Elliot, Kazeem Adewale, Sola Giwa, M. R. Sangodara, Mojeed Adebola, Mojisola Meranda, Gbolahan, Layode Ibrahim, Dayo Fawunmi and Abdulrahaman Yusuff.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the other four lawmakers who did not partake in the endorsement were absent when the decision was taken in the House.

With this development, it is now a two horse race between Ambode and Sanwo-Olu, unless the governor decides to forgo his second term ambition.

And from all indications, the incumbent governor seems to be losing out too fast to Sanwo-Olu, the new kid on the block.

Ambode had been in the middle of a storm over his second term ambition, as party leaders across the length and breadth of the state, including elected chairmen of the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas, as well as former sole administrators in the state are rooting for Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu's political ambition also got a major boost yesterday when another aspirant for the highest office in the state, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stepped down and directed his supporters to vote for him in the APC governorship primary.

Hamzat, while announcing his withdrawal from the race, enjoined all his supporters to work for Sanwo-Olu in tomorrow's primary election, saying his withdrawal from the race is in the interest of the party.

He said, "In the interest of our party, I hereby announce that I am stepping down from the race for my brother, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. So, all my supporters are hereby directed to vote tomorrow for Mr Sanwo-Olu to emerge as the candidate of the APC .

"I am sure the question would be asked: why did I decide to step down for Sanwo-Olu? Apart from the fact that I can vouch for his personal integrity, Mr Sanwo-Olu is somebody that I have had close interaction with over the years. We both worked together under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who I must credit as the architect of modern Lagos."

Nigeria

Lindsay Lohan Punched in Face After Accusing Couple of Trafficking

Controversial Hollywood actress, Lindsay Lohan appears to be giving "Parent Trap," a new meaning after she accused a… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.