In what appeared to be a final nail on the second term ambition of Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, 36 out of the 40 members of the state House of Assembly yesterday endorsed a former commissioner, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2019 governorship election.

Also, the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ of the APC in Lagos State yesterday publicly endorsed Sanwo-Olu who is the managing director of Lagos State Property Development Corporation as the party's candidate for the governorship race.

GAC's decision was made public by a chieftain of the party, Senator Anthony Adefuye, after a marathon meeting at the party's state secretariat located in Acme Road, Ogba, Lagos.

The governorship primary election in the state scheduled to hold today has been postponed till tomorrow.

The list of lawmakers who adopted Sanwo-Olu include Spaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa; Wasiu Eshinlokun, Abiru Rotimi, SOB Agunbiade, Jimoh Wahab, Olanrewaju Osun, Onatayo Oduntan and Funmilayo Tejuoso.

Others are Idimogu Jude Emeka, Olowo Rotimi, A. O. Famakinwa, Nurudeen Solaja-Saka, Ogundimu Oluyinka, Dayo Fawunmi, Desmond Olusola Elliot, Kazeem Adewale, Sola Giwa, M. R. Sangodara, Mojeed Adebola, Mojisola Meranda, Gbolahan, Layode Ibrahim, Dayo Fawunmi and Abdulrahaman Yusuff.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the other four lawmakers who did not partake in the endorsement were absent when the decision was taken in the House.

With this development, it is now a two horse race between Ambode and Sanwo-Olu, unless the governor decides to forgo his second term ambition.

And from all indications, the incumbent governor seems to be losing out too fast to Sanwo-Olu, the new kid on the block.

Ambode had been in the middle of a storm over his second term ambition, as party leaders across the length and breadth of the state, including elected chairmen of the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas, as well as former sole administrators in the state are rooting for Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu's political ambition also got a major boost yesterday when another aspirant for the highest office in the state, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stepped down and directed his supporters to vote for him in the APC governorship primary.

Hamzat, while announcing his withdrawal from the race, enjoined all his supporters to work for Sanwo-Olu in tomorrow's primary election, saying his withdrawal from the race is in the interest of the party.

He said, "In the interest of our party, I hereby announce that I am stepping down from the race for my brother, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. So, all my supporters are hereby directed to vote tomorrow for Mr Sanwo-Olu to emerge as the candidate of the APC .

"I am sure the question would be asked: why did I decide to step down for Sanwo-Olu? Apart from the fact that I can vouch for his personal integrity, Mr Sanwo-Olu is somebody that I have had close interaction with over the years. We both worked together under the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who I must credit as the architect of modern Lagos."