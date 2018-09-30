30 September 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Toyin Saraki Seeks Govt Investment to Achieve UHC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jerry Emmanson

Wife of the Senate President, Toyin Ojora Saraki has emphasised that government investment in strengthening health insurance systems is paramount to achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Nigeria and around the world.

Saraki who stated this while addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, noted that Civil registration and vital statistics systems must be implemented and strengthened to allow Governments to prepare for epidemics and allocate investment where it is needed the most.

According to Saraki, Investment in family, community and primary healthcare, along with hospitals where needed to bolster healthcare wherever people need it, in rural areas and urban, cities and villages.

She said, "Only two countries in Africa have met the Abuja declaration to pledge 15% of their government budgets to health. Meanwhile, tuberculosis kills more than 4,000 people every single day. This can be avoided." She said.

"Too many people are plunged into poverty by health emergencies that they or their families experience. Non-communicable diseases kill over 41 million people every year" She added.

Saraki lamented the murder of young midwife and mother, Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa in Nigeria last week, saying that the incident must spur Governments and global institutions on to strengthen security provisions for frontline health workers, adding that their training and pay conditions must also be improved.

Nigeria

Lindsay Lohan Punched in Face After Accusing Couple of Trafficking

Controversial Hollywood actress, Lindsay Lohan appears to be giving "Parent Trap," a new meaning after she accused a… Read more »

Read the original article on Leadership.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.