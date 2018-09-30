30 September 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: APC Shifts Zamfara Governorship Primary Election to Monday

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has shifted its governorship primaries to Oct. 1, due to non arrival of the election committee from the National Headquarters in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Malam Shehu Isa.

Meanwhile, the Police Command in the state has appealed to stakeholders to cooperate with security agencies and abide by security measures during the primaries.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Usman Belel made the call at a security stakeholders meeting in Gusau. This was contained in a statement in Gusau on Sunday by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP Muhammad Shehu.

Shehu said the meeting was attended by heads of security agencies in the state, officials from Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the APC governorship aspirants."The meeting was aimed at taking proactive security measures for effective security coverage before, during and after the APC governorship primaries in the state," he said.

