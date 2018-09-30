Kenya: T-Kash Integrates With M-Pesa in Interoperability Initiative

Kenya — Safaricom and Telkom have announced the integration of their mobile money platforms allowing customers to transfer funds from M-Pesa to T-Kash.

Telkom T-Kash joins M-Pesa and Airtel Money in the interoperability initiative effective October 4th meaning subscribers will no longer struggle with having to cash the voucher within seven days.

A joint statement issued by the three mobile operators states the initiative is a significant step towards a more integrated mobile money ecosystem and a boost to the financial inclusion agenda in Kenya.

"With the advent of interoperability, customers can send and receive money from customers on a different network. The money received from a different network is directly added to the customer's account balance the same way it would, had it been sent from the same network," read the statement.

Interoperability of the three services also presents customers with a cost advantage as the three providers have committed to maintain the person to person between on-net and off-net transactions.

M-Pesa and Airtel Money subscribers integrated their platforms in March this year.