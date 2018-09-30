Controversial Hollywood actress, Lindsay Lohan appears to be giving "Parent Trap," a new meaning after she accused a Syrian refugee parents of human trafficking and attempted to take their children.

The "Parent Trap" actress however received a punch in the face for her attempt which happened on Friday night in Moscow. We have to hand it to the former child star, the most bizzare video of the year goes to her.

In the filmed incident which she shared on her Instagram Live account, she begins the video by saying:

"Hey everyone I just want to show you a family I met, a Syrian refugee family. I'm going to introduce you to them."

However, things got physical when the 32-year-old accused the Syrian parents of human trafficking their two boys.

"Guys, you're going the wrong way, my car is here, come," Lohan is heard yelling at the children who continued to follow their parents as she chases them down the street. "They're trafficking children, I won't leave until I take you, now I know who you are, don't f-- with me."

"You're ruining Arabic culture by doing this. You're taking these children they want to go," she said before yelling at the boys, "I'm with you. Don't worry, the whole world is seeing this right now, I will walk forever, I stay with you don't worry."

She then attempted to grab one of the kids and said "give me your hand," but got punched in the face by a woman who appears to be the child's mother.

After the shocking punch, the video ends with a crying Lohan gasping:

"I'm like in shock right now, I'm just like so scared."

You can watch the video HERE.