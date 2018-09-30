Nigeria: These Low Maintenance Hairstyles Are Perfect for the Busy Woman

There is no use reminding us that being a woman can be a pretty tough job but someone has got to do it. From juggling a career, family to having an almost nonexistent 'me-time', a woman can easily fall back in the business of making herself look good.

Being a working mum does not stop you from looking good however as there are some low maintenance hairstyles that require little effort and leaves you with one less worry of a bad hair day.

See some low maintenance hairstyles asides a wig that can still have you looking pretty and effortlessly stylish.

Pixie Cut:

The pixie cut is ideal for most face shapes and requires little care making it is the perfect hairstyle for a busy mom. Who says busy and chic don't go hand in hand?

Afro Bun:

For the natural hair mums, there is something for you as well and that is the top bun which requires little effort. If you have relaxed hair, this can still totally work for you as well, what matters is that you save a lot of time.

Ghana Weaving:

Not only are they are easy to make but they can last you for as long as a month or two. To maintain this hairstyle, all you have to do is keep your scalp and edges moisturised. The best part is that there are many Ghana weaving designs to choose from so you can never run out of styles.

Braids:

Braids may take you some few hours to get done but you can be rest assured it is worth it. Depending on you, you can choose to carry your braids for as long as two months or more but do ensure to wash your braids when it starts to get smelly.

Faux Locs

Choose between Brazilian wool, rubber or crotchet locs to make your faux locs. Like braids and Ghana weaving, this style can be worn for a long period of time and are equally easy to care for.