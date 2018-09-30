30 September 2018

Nigeria: Senator Dafinone Is Dead

The late Senator David Dafinone.
By Paul Olayemi

Sapele - Senator David Dafinone is dead. He died on Sunday morning in Lagos. He was aged 91.

Speaking to Vanguard, his son Ede Dafinone, who confirmed the passage of the late administrator, described his father as a man who will be greatly missed.

"He was a father who stood by us no matter what and he sacrificed so much for us and the nation," he said on phone.

An Accountant, Senator Dafinone was an consummate politician and Senator of the Second Republic from 1979-1983, he was chairman of the board of trustees Nigerian Internat.Biog. Center, Apapa, Lagos and was a Fellow Institute Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Institute Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, National Geography Society; member Nigerian Institute International Affairs, International Biographical Society (life), National Policy Council, and Urban Land Institute.

He was born on March 12, 1927 in Sapele, Delta State to Thomas Omueya and Agbami (Onomor) Dafinone.

Dafinone got his Bachelor of Science in Economics from University in London in 1958, and served in various capacity at the Nigerian Civil Service, Kaduna, 1946-1956. He also worked with Clerk J.A. Miles & Company from London in 1958-1963 and was the Manager of Delloittes, Lagos, Nigeria,1963-1966.

Chairman D.O. Dafinone & Company, 1966-1997 and was the Senator representing Bendel South Senatorial district from 1979 - 1983 and has been a consultant, since 1997.

