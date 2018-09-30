30 September 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Visits 2 Survivors of Jet Crash

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Deutsche Welle
The 'MV Demeter' was traveling on the waters near Port Harcourt when it was attacked.
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday evening paid a get-well-quick visit to the two survivors of the Nigerian Air Force involved in a crash last week, at the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, hospital in Abuja.

President Buhari had returned to the country in the wee hours of the day from New York, United States of America, where he had attended the 73rd United Nations General Assembly.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina stated that by about 5.30 p.m, the President turned up at the hospital, to pay a morale boosting visit to the injured officers.

According to the statement, "He rejoiced with Squadron Leader Batuba, and Flight Lieutenant Andy, giving glory to God for sparing their lives. He also commiserated with them on the loss of their colleague, Squadron Leader M.B Babari. He prayed that God would give the family of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss."

Chief of Medical Services at the hospital, Air Vice Marshal Saleh Shinkafi, assured President Buhari that the medical condition of the officers was improving steadily, and that they were being kept for further rest and counseling, as part of the rehabilitation process.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was also on hand to receive the President, explained that the three pilots ejected successfully from their jets after the collision, while training for air parade to mark the country's 58th Independence Anniversary, but the helmet of Babari flew open, and he suffered head injuries that turned fatal.

Among others that received the President at the hospital were his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari, and Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Usman.

More on This

Two Air Force Jets Crash in Abuja

Two jets belonging to the Nigerian Air Force yesterday suffered a midair collision at the Katampe area of the Federal… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.