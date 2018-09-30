Calabar — All delegates from the 18 Local Government Areas of Cross River States have overwhelmingly voted for Governor Ben Ayade at today's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s primary elections.

This is even as all of them complained that they were not duely appreciated by the governor.

The primaries were held at the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar and Gov Ayade was the sole aspirants, others having been disqualified by the national zonal screening committee.

With the massive affirmation, it is indicative that the governor has become the flag bearer of the party as he was declared unopposed after the delegates casted their votes.

Speaking, Ayade promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him while commending the cooperation given to him by delegates across the wards.

He also promised to do more in the area of industrialization and job creation to better the lots of the people of Cross River State.

The governor used the medium to canvassed for votes for the PDP, stressing that the PDP remained the best political party in Africa given the rich political ideology of the party.