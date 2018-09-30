30 September 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governor Ayade Gets PDP Governorship Ticket After Massive Votes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eyo Charles

Calabar — All delegates from the 18 Local Government Areas of Cross River States have overwhelmingly voted for Governor Ben Ayade at today's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s primary elections.

This is even as all of them complained that they were not duely appreciated by the governor.

The primaries were held at the UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar and Gov Ayade was the sole aspirants, others having been disqualified by the national zonal screening committee.

With the massive affirmation, it is indicative that the governor has become the flag bearer of the party as he was declared unopposed after the delegates casted their votes.

Speaking, Ayade promised not to betray the confidence reposed in him while commending the cooperation given to him by delegates across the wards.

He also promised to do more in the area of industrialization and job creation to better the lots of the people of Cross River State.

The governor used the medium to canvassed for votes for the PDP, stressing that the PDP remained the best political party in Africa given the rich political ideology of the party.

Nigeria

Buhari Aide Escapes Assassination Attempt

A Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on House of Representatives matters, Alhaji Abdulrahman… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.