Nigeria: Presidential Primaries - Buhari Gets 505, 827 Votes in Edo

Benin — President Muhammadu Buhari submits his nomination form for reelection to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole at the party's national secretariat in Abuja. Photo: Felix Onigbinde

The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend adopted President Muhammadu Buhari, as the party's flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election with 505, 827 votes.

The State Governor, represented by his deputy, Rt Hon. Philip Shaibu, who announced the result, said a total of 505, 827 members of the party voted in support of President Buhari as the APC presidential flag bearer.

He commended party members for their support for President Buhari's re-election and the peaceful conduct of the primary election across the 18 local governments of the state.

He said "the President got 31, 473 votes in Akoko-Edo; 56, 304 in Egor; 13, 556 in Esan Central; 13, 030 in Esan North East; 10, 649 in Esan South East; and 63, 527 votes in Ikpoba-Okha local government."

According to him, president Buhari received 16,536 votes in Esan West; 19, 018 in Etsako Central; 32, 943 in Etsako East; 54, 883 in Etsako West; 9, 303 in Igueben; and 60,358 votes in Oredo local government.

The governor who is the Returning Officer, said that 31, 554 party members voted in support of the president in Orhionmwon; 39, 730 in Ovia North East; 17, 475 in Ovia South West; 14, 414 in Owan East; 14, 404 in Owan West; and 6,670 in Uhunmwode local government.

He said the unwavering support for the president with 505,827 votes is a clear indication that Edo State is an APC state, urging members of the party to cast their votes for President Buhari during the 2019 presidential election.