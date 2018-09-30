30 September 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Primaries - Buhari Wins Big in Bayelsa With 210,201 Votes

By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State on Friday voted massively for President Muhammadu Buhari, with 210,201 votes for the president to emerge as the candidate of the party in 2019 Presidential elections.

The exercise which took place in the 105 wards of the state, was done through option A4 model, same as adopted in the June 12, 1993 presidential election in Nigeria.

All the eligible members of the party in the state were made to cue behind the contestant of their choice.

A statement by the state publicity secretary of APC in Bayelsa State, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, quoted the returning officer for the presidential primary in the state, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, as saying that the party members in the state voted massively for President Buhari because of his numerous achievements in office.

