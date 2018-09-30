Nigeria: Drama As Two PDP Governorship Candidates Emerge in Ogun

Abeokuta — The protracted crisis rocking Ogun State chapter of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) took a new dimension on Sunday as two factions produced two governorship candidates in a parallel primaries.

The Sikirullahi Ogundele-led faction, backed by the national leadership of PDP, which conducted its governorship primaries at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOLP, produced Ladi Adebutu as its candidate.

The Chairman of PDP Panel, Mike Williams announced Adebutu as winner of the primaries which 2, 698 delegates participated in.

Adebutu, who represents Remo Federal constituency at the House of Representatives, polled 2,369 votes.

However, the other faction headed by Bayo Dayo, held its own at the party secretariat, IBB Boulevard, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta and produced Adeleke Shittu as candidate having polled 1,979 votes.

The Dayo-led faction has two governorship aspirants, Wole Adeyanyu and Prince Adeleke Shittu, but the former withdrew for the latter shortly before the commencement of the primaries.