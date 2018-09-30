30 September 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lagos APC - Governor Ambode Vows to Fight On

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The embattled Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has vowed to fight on despite the avalanche of opposition against his candidature.

He said he was ready for the primaries of the party on Monday.

He spoke at a World Press Conference this afternoon where he hit hard on his rival and former Commissioner for Establishment and Training, Babajide Sanwo-Olu who is believed to be the choice of the party.

He described Sanwo-Olu as a rehabs patient and was once arrested in US for spending fake dollar notes.

He said such a person is not fit to continue his legacies, insisting that his decision to recontest is not personal but to continue the good works he had started.

The Governor expressed confidence in emerging victorious in Monday's primaries of the party.

Details later...

