Mozambique: Renamo Promises 24 Football Fields for Maxixe

Maputo — Mozambique's main opposition party, the former rebel movement Renamo, has promised to build 24 football fields in the next five years, if it wins the 10 October municipal elections in the city of Maxixe in the southern province of Inhambane.

According to the head of the list of Renamo candidates, Simiao Welemo, if he becomes the next mayor of Maxixe he will build a football field in each of the 24 neighbourhoods that make up the city.

He said Renamo wants the young people of Maxixe to be always occupied, including through the practice of sport.

"Renamo will set up youth associations", he said, "and through these associations it will draw up projects to occupy thousands of young people who have graduated from the universities, the schools and other institutions, but who are currently unemployed", Welemo told AIM.

"These youths have nothing to do and they spend their lives selling sweets, cigarettes and cell phone air time on the streets of Maxixe', he said.

He also promised that Renamo will rehabilitate all the markets in Maxixe, and will install refrigerated facilities in the fish market, so that the sellers in this market will have somewhere they can leave their products.

Welemo's promises extended to rehabilitating all the streets in Maxixe that are currently potholed, building new police stations, building an arts and crafts college in coordination with religious bodies, and setting up a municipal creche and children's playgrounds.

Asked where the money for all this would come from, Welemo said "the city of Maxixe has a lot of money that is badly managed".

The second opposition party, the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) complains that the ruling Frelimo Party in Maxixe is taking down MDM propaganda and replacing it with its own posters.

Frelimo, however, indignantly denies the charge. The Frelimo mayoral candidate Fernando Bambo told AIM "the Frelimo brigades will never rake down anybody else's propaganda because they know full well that this is illegal".

He said that if the MDM thinks Frelimo is removing its posters "then it should take proof of its accusations to the relevant bodies". Since Frelimo had not received any legal notification about the matter, it assumed that "the MDM accusations are false".