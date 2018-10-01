30 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Go Asks J Blessing About My Baby's Paternity, Avril Tells TV Talk Show Host

By Thomas Matiko

Kenyan songbird Avril has kept up the guessing game by saying she isn't revealing the identity of the father of her baby whom she gave birth to in April this year any time soon.

While appearing on NTV's weekly talk show, The Trend, Avril brushed off the question of her baby's paternity, saying it's not necessary for her to talk about it at this point in time.

"If at one point in time I will feel like talking about the father of my child, I will but at this particular point in time, I don't think it's really necessarily," said Avril, who only recently made her comeback to music with the new hit In Love.

SECRET AFFAIR

Then she challenged the show host Amina Abdi to put the same question across to popular video director J Blessing the next time she interviews him.

"But if J Blessing comes for an interview on The Trend, si you will ask him that question."

For the longest time, J Blessing has been rumored to be the father of the baby with the two believed to be in a secret relationship.

About keeping her pregnancy secret, Avril said she felt she needed not to talk about it until after she had delivered.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

