Photo: Premium Times

Models on the runway

Tharaka-Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has been put on the spot by County Assembly Members (MCA) after he turned down their demands for a beauty contest.

The MCAs are now demanding answers from the governor on why he scrapped the beauty pageant that was inaugurated by his predecessor Samuel Ragwa.

The MCAs have further given the responsible committee 14 days to table the response in the house.

The MCAs have also accused Governor Njuki's government of sidelining the youth and vowed to ensure that the annual event is reinstated since it helped in identifying and nurturing talent.

POTENTIAL LIFE PARTNERS

They said the event also offered a great opportunity for young men and women to from across the county to meet potential life partners.

But in his response while speaking on Friday at Mwonge in Chuka/Igambang'ombe constituency, Mr Njuki told the MCAs that he was not cowed by their threats and that he will not waste funds that is meant for important things such as health, water and roads to finance a beauty contest.

"I have important things to do with public funds and not financing people to catwalk in miniskirts as you watch," said Mr Njuki.

PLANNING ALLOWANCES

He said the MCAs and other county official demanding for the contest were only hiding behind youth empowerment agenda to earn millions as planning allowances.

He pointed out that money allocated for such events don't benefit the poor youth who spend days practicing to catwalk and do other things but few county workers who pretend to be very busy in planning.

The county boss asked the MCAs to seek sponsorship of the pageant from beer companies and other firms that deal with beauty products such as body lotion and clothes.

"You can get sponsorship from companies that sell beer or those of beauty products because those are the things used during such events," he said.