29 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: I've Never Been to a Witch Doctor for Help to Get Pregnant - Wema Sepetu

By Thomas Matiko

Tanzanian actress Wema Sepetu has refuted claims of ever visiting witch doctors to help her get pregnant.

The curvaceous lass, who turns 30 years old on Saturday, has been struggling to have a child for years without success.

This has subjected her to much ridicule and trolls especially on social media, something she acknowledges has always taking a toll on her.

Recently, rumours have been rife that the Miss Tanzanian 2006 has been consulting witch doctors over the same issue, claims which she has vehemently denied.

"That's not true. For a long time I have been seeing the gynecos (gynecologist) in Kenya, who are the best by the way compared to our own here (Tanzania), until one day he noticed my situation was getting worse and referred me to India," Wema said.

TREATMENT

"So much has been said about my condition but I have never been to a witch doctor to fix my problem. However, I have taken so much of miti shamba, hizi dawa za kimasai and this is out of desperateness, something which also worsened my situation," she added.

Back in August, after returning from India for treatment, there were rumours that she had gone to have her tummy fats reduced as well as fix her curves and butts.

However, she later explained that she had gone to see doctors over her inability to get pregnant.

Wema disclosed that the doctors in India discovered that she was suffering from Polycystic Ovarian disease which causes her ovaries to rapture hence inhibiting fertilizatin.

She was put on a one year medication before she can attempt to conceive a baby.

