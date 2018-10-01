Kenya: TV Anchor Jacque Maribe Arrested As Murder Probe Continues

Journalist Jacque Maribe has been arrested amid investigations into the murder of Monica Kimani, who was found dead in her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi County.

Gigiri police boss Richard Mugwai confirmed this on Saturday evening and said she was taken to the station.

Ms Maribe was earlier questioned on the matter, to corroborate a statement by the main suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Irungu, who is her fiancé.

Detectives also want to establish who owns a gun and a bullet which were found in her bedroom and which have since been taken for examination.

MURDERED

On September 28, Ms Maribe arrived at the Kilimani Police Station shortly after 2.30pm, accompanied by lawyer Katwa Kigen and members of her family.

She spent about 30 minutes at the Kilimani Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices before being escorted to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

Detectives also examined Ms Maribe's car, a Toyota Allion believed to have been used by Mr Irungu to visit Ms Kimani in her Lamuria Garden's apartment on the day she was murdered.