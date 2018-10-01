30 September 2018

Nigeria: Missing General's Car, Blood-Stained Shirt Found

Photo: Premium Times
The missing General's car as found in a pool
By Usman Audu

The car of a missing Nigerian general has been found in a pond, the army has confirmed.

A blood-stained T-Shirt and a boxer short believed to belong to the general were also found in the car on Saturday.

Muhammed Alkali, a major general, was kidnapped some weeks ago in Plateau State, amidst fears by family members he has been killed by his abductors.

His car was found Saturday evening by a combined security team in a pond located in Dura Du area of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The major general has been missing since September 3, while travelling from Abuja to Bauchi State.

Adam Umar, an army major and spokesperson of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), confirmed that the car was found in the pond.

"The car of the missing major general Muhammed Alkali, has been discovered following a thorough search by a combined security agents in the suspected pond in Dura Du," he said.

Since the incident occurred, there have been suspicions Mr Alkali could have been killed and dumped in the pond hence leading to the search.

The draining of water from the pond was on Friday protested by women of the Duru Du community who said the pond was ancestral.

That did not deter the security operatives who continued draining the pond until the car was found.

The body of Mr Alkali is however yet to be found.

