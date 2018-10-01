Africa: U.S., UK, Others to Rehabilitate 800,000 People in Africa

The United State in collaboration with the United Kingdom and Other world bodies have promised to help eradicate the worrisome scourge of modern slavery, with a vow to protect up to 800,000 people in fragile and conflict-affected parts of Africa.

These countries have pledged to provide families with alternative livelihood opportunities and protecting children from exploitation. The Senior Communications Officer, Press & Public Affairs, British High Commission, Tinuoluwa Adelegan said in a statement to newsmen that the UK, US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia are committed to eradicating modern slavery from global supply chains".

The statement has it that the UK will continue to lead the fight against modern slavery as the UN General Assembly (UNGA), galvanising international action to stamp out this vicious scourge and launching a range of projects to tackle child slavery across Africa and Asia.

According to the statement, "International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt has announce new protections for vulnerable children at risk of falling prey to traffickers. A UK backed project with UNICEF will provide up to 400,000 girls and boys in Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan at risk of slavery with birth registration documents and other measures to shelter them from forced labour and underage marriage".

The UK will commit extra support, taking the UK spend to over £200 million, to help create jobs, strengthen law enforcement and improve recruitment practices so people do not become victims. It will also provide vital protections for those victims. UK aid is working to wipe out slavery, which costs the UK's economy an estimated £4.3 billion a year, and prevent onward trafficking to the UK's shores.

Speaking ahead of the meeting in New York, Ms Mordaunt said: "From the clothes we wear to the food we eat, the insidious virus of modern slavery is infiltrating all aspects of our daily life without us even realising. Not only does it have a huge cost to the global and the UK's economy, it is a shameful stain on our global conscience that must be eradicated for good.

"No one nation can banish this borderless crime alone. The international community must collaborate to dismantle predatory trafficking networks, support victims, strengthen justice systems and create sustainable alternative livelihoods."

The UK alongside the US, Canada, New Zealand and Australia will build on the success of the Prime Minister's Global Call to Action, with four new principles for governments across the globe, designed to tackle modern slavery in global supply chains. As a collective the UK along with the other countries recognise the leveraging potential of their combined purchasing power - totalling more than $600bn - to significantly prevent forced labour in public and private sector supply chains, a crime which entraps an estimated 25 million people worldwide.

Minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability Victoria Atkins, added that "Denying people their freedom and basic human rights through modern slavery is a global tragedy. We as governments, businesses and citizens must do all we can to stop it.

"The UK and our partners are going further, showing leadership and setting out these new principles designed to drive out slavery from the supply chains which we will all benefit from."

The UK's leading stance sends a strong message that those doing business with the UK are required to act responsibly. With more than 60 per cent of forced labour victims in the private economy, Ms Mordaunt will also insist businesses step up efforts to eradicate the scourge of slavery from their supply chains. By galvanising their support, the UK hopes to enhance transparency and drive out modern slavery from the global economy.

In the year since the Prime Minister Theresa May launched the global Call to Action, 77 states have now endorsed it. This has increased from the 37 who joined last year. Today Ms Mordaunt will rally remaining members to do the right thing and join the global fight to eradicate these crimes which entrap over 40 million victims worldwide.