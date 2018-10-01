Nigeria: Avoid Another Slide Into Economic Recession, Experts Tell Govt

Financial analysts have said the federal government should avoid sliding into another economic recession and take to recent advice by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on how to go about preventing it.

The negative fundamentals that raised the red flag of recession over the Nigerian economy never left with the celebrated exit from recession since 2017.

Notwithstanding earlier positive economic growth, low inflation and a proactive Central Bank, stability in the forex market and rising oil prices, Nigeria finds itself in the same uncomfortable position it had after its economy contracted for five consecutive quarters between 2016 and 2017. The economy exited recession one year ago when it grew at 0.55 per cent in the second quarter (Q2) of 2017; its worst economic recession in 29 years.

When the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria raised concern that Nigeria's exit from recession may be under threat as the economy slowed to 1.95 and 1.50 per cent in Q1 and Q2 2018, respectively, those who have been following economic developments in the country were not surprised.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had in July this year said the economy is still very fragile, rightly predicting a pick-up in inflation headline in the second half of 2018 as base effects dissipate and higher spending and supply constraints in agriculture put pressure on prices.

An economy is said to be in recession after contracting for two consecutive quarters. The economy slipped into recession in 2016. The economy declined to 1.50 per cent in the second quarter from 1.95 per cent in the first quarter of the year. Further decline is expected unless mangers of the economy adhered to the apex bank's suggestions.

The current fragility of the Nigerian economy is a product of mixed longstanding and new factors. Like Indonesia, Nigeria has long had huge amounts of foreign money invested in its high-yielding bond market. The economy has not fully recovered from the recession backlash.

Now, the uncertainty ahead of 2019 general elections has resulted in pressure on external reserves created by capital flow reversal as the current challenges to growth. Inflationary pressures have started rebuilding. The stock market has also been in the bearish territory for most part of the year.

Nigeria recorded a decrease in external reserves to $44 billion on September 20, 2018 from $45 billion at the end-July 2018. Total foreign exchange inflow through the economy fell by 38.34 per cent to US$6.00 billion in July from US$9.73 billion in June 2018. The expectation is that accretion to external reserves should strengthen in the last quarter of 2018, with crude oil price remaining above the budget benchmark price of US$51.00 per barrel and oil production increasing to 2.3 million barrels per day.

The Central Bank Committee says disruptions to the food supply chain in major food producing states due to the combined effects of poor infrastructure, flooding and the on-going security challenges resulted in a rise in food prices, contribute to the uptick in headline inflation.

The Committee was, however, optimistic that as harvests progress in the coming months, pressure on food prices would gradually recede, while growth enhancing measures would, over the medium-term have some moderating impact on food prices. The unstable inflation is what is causing many investors to worry.

"In view of the above developments, the MPC noted that the economy was still confronted with growth headwinds and inflationary pressures," said CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele. He reiterated the need for synergy between monetary and fiscal policies as a viable option for macroeconomic stability.

In the wee of the very recent warning by the CBN Committee, the IMF had cautioned that as a proactive step to avoiding that the gains are not loosed and inflation headline do not reverse, Nigeria needs a coherent set of policies to reduce vulnerabilities and increase growth remains urgent. This includes specific and sustainable measures to increase the currently low tax revenue--including through avoiding new tax exemptions -- and ensuring budget targets are adhered to even in an election year.

"This process should be supported by keeping monetary policy tight through appropriate monetary policy tools that will help contain inflationary pressures and support a move towards a uniform market-determined exchange rate. Moving ahead with structural reforms is needed to invigorate inclusive growth, particularly in the power sector where faster progress would be needed to ensure financing shortfalls in the sector are met in a sustainable manner," the Fund advised.

Official data released this month showed that Net Domestic Credit (NDC), contracted by 4.18 per cent, annualized to 6.27 per cent, in contrast to the growth benchmark of 12.45 per cent for 2018. The contraction in NDC was attributed to the 34.68 per cent contraction in net credit to the Government in August 2018.

Professor Uche Uwaleke of Nasarawa State University says the "CBN warning can only be ignored at the economy's peril." Nigeria went through this same harsh part in 2016 and 2017.

A report by Brookings Institution released three months ago named Nigeria as country with the highest number of extremely poor people. 87 million people are said to be extremely poor in the largest African oil producing country. The report said the number of Nigerians in extreme poverty increases by six people every minute. It beat India to the position.

Associate Professor, Afro American and African Studies in University of Michigan, USA, Omolade Adunbi, says "the Nigerian economy is still in shambles. The critical sectors of the economy really need help." The expectation is for the new Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed to begin to work on rejuvenating the economy by taking all necessary measures to revamp it.

The purchasing power of Nigerians is abysmally low. Not a few people expect the government authorities to put in place monetary policies that would stimulate the economy and increase the purchasing power of Nigerians. "One of the ways in which this can be done is by investing in infrastructure that creates jobs and not contracts for politicians. The Ministry of Finance can begin the process of setting up an infrastructure bank that can be used to finance large scale infrastructural development in the country," Adunbi said.

He shares the view of many who say the baton is in the hand of Mrs Ahmed who is now the coordinating Minister of the economy to focus on shoring up Nigeria's internally generated revenue in ways that move the country away from a mono-economy. For example, if there is a huge investment in infrastructure, many believe that millions of jobs will be created and that will result in increased tax revenue for the government.

Professor Uwaleke wants the authorities to take the CBN warning of a looming economic recession as a lesson for the government. Only some months ago, soon after the recession by mid-2017, the economy appeared set to embark on a journey of sustained positive economic growth especially on the heels of oil price recovery. GDP growth rate headed North.

An Abuja based financial analyst, Ahmed Ibrahim, also urged the government to take steps that will create more jobs and boost money flow to the grassroots. He said that the government should ensure that the nation's economy does not slip into recession. According to him, ensuring that Nigeria's economy is out of recession will lead to more investments, which in turn will trigger a rise in production and subsequently, job creation. The rise in jobs, he said, will lead to more income and subsequently, drive consumption and that consumption leads to better production because economic activities go in cycles.

Nine months into the 2018 fiscal year, the fiscal authorities are year to begin money releases to fund the 2018 budget. Nigeria's ex Minister of Finance resigned some two weeks ago over certificate forgery scandal.

Beyond the budget, the MPC has called on the fiscal authorities to intensify the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to stimulate economic activity, bridge the output gap and create employment.

