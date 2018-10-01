General of Intelligence has confirmed that an investigation into the alleged use of state resources to spy on prominent South Africans on behalf of the Gupta family is currently underway, the DA said on Sunday.

DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said in a statement on Sunday that they received the confirmation from the Inspector-General Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe following their request which was submitted in July 2017.

In a letter addressed to the DA, dated September 20, Dintwe said the delay in the investigation "was occasioned by the non-cooperation of the State Security Agency (SSA) under the tenure of Mr A. Fraser".

Steenhuisen said their request for an investigation followed various media reports that the chief executive of Sahara and a close Gupta associate Ashu Chawla was found in possession of "sensitive, confidential and private state-held information about prominent South Africans".

"The need for the IGI to complete this crucial investigation is now more urgent than ever considering the important work of the Zondo commission [state capture inquiry]," he said.

Steenhuisen said the party still contends that President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to appoint Arthur Fraser as National Commissioner of Correctional Services was unconstitutional and irrational.

In May, the party filed papers at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to have Fraser's appointment reviewed and set aside.

"Fraser should have been fired and criminally charged, not redeployed," Steenhuisen added.

Source: News24