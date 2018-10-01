Tanzania: Diamond Finally Extends Helping Hand to Ailing Artist Who Helped Make Him Famous

Bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz has finally broken his silence over accusations that he refused to help ailing Tanzanian singer Hawa.

Diamond has said he is already facilitating a trip to India for Hawa to get medical treatment.

"Niko namshughulikia now kwenda India kutibiwa. Ila sikutaka kutangaza coz staki watu wachukulie msaada wangu ni kiki. But kwa kuwa maswali yamekuwa mengi juu yake, imebidi nijibu," Diamond said.

Diamond revealed that it will cost him Tsh50 million (Sh2.2 million) to have Hawa flown to India for specialized treatment for a liver ailment.

DRINKING PROBLEM

The two artistes did the hit collabo Nitarejea back in 2011 which greatly contributed to Diamond's success in later years.

But since parting ways after the release of Nitarejea, Hawa has never released another song and is said to have taken to heavy drinking out of frustration.

The singer's healthy subsequently deteriorated as a result of her drinking problem.

Hawa has been in and out of hospital and has been seeking help to undergo specialized treatment after doctors diagnosed her with a swollen liver.