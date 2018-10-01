1 October 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jacque Maribe Due in Court As Murder Probe Continues

Nairobi — Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe is due to be arraigned in court Monday morning as investigations into the murder of Monica Kimani in Kilimani continue.

Maribe is due in court alongside her neighbour Brian Kassaine whose gun Maribe's boyfriend Joseph Irungu allegedly used to shoot himself, according to police accounts.

Prosecutors will seek more time to detain Maribe and Kassaine as the probe continues.

Irungu is the main suspect in the murder of Monica. He was produced in court last week and detained for 10 more days.

It's believed Irungu shot himself inside Maribe's house a day after Monica was killed.

Maribe was arrested Saturday after inconsistencies in her account of events after Monica's killing.

Initial reports indicated that the Maribe and her boyfriend told police they were attacked inside their compound by unknown assailants but later changed the account to say they were attacked outside their house.

