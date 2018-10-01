Libya/Nigeria: Rohr Recalls Success for Libya's Double-Head Clash

Abuja — Coach Gernot Rohr has handed Isaac Success a recall to the Super Eagles squad for the forthcoming back to back AFCON 2019 Qualifying matches against Libya, according to report.

Success last played for Nigeria in 2017 in a friendly game against Senegal and despite an impressive outing after coming on as a second half substitute, injuries, fitness and poor form has kept him out of the Nigerian team.

Since the start of the season, the 21 year old has turned a corner in terms of his fitness and performance as he has been involved with Watford, although mostly as a substitute in the league but in the Carabao Cup he scored twice for them before their exit in the hands of Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday.

Rohr is a big fan of the forward due to his physical attributes and ability to play on the flanks and as a top striker, a chance to stake a claim for a spot in the senior national team of Nigeria has now been handed to the forward.

He will be in the list of players which will be released on Tuesday against group leaders Libya in Uyo and later in Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Confederation of African Football (CAF) have finally approved NFF to have the Africa Cup of Nations' first leg qualifier against Libya shifted to a new date and venue.

The confirmation from CAF came in a formal notification to Libyan Football Federation (LFF) that the first leg of their double-qualifier against Nigeria will now hold at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, October 13.

The formal notification from CAF to LFF in effect confirms that it will no longer hold at Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on October 12, while the reverse fixture in the Group E tussle between both countries for 2019 AFCON tickets will now be on October 16 in Tunisia.

This is a major victory for Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, who repeatedly expressed concerns about the small size of Ahmadu Bello Stadium pitch.

Rohr buttressed his worries when he met top shots of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) during The Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London on September 24.

Incidentally, while the Franco-German feared that the ABS pitch is not up to standard and his players would not be comfortable playing on the turf, NFF top shots had already expressed worries about possible overcrowding by fans at the stadium in Kaduna.

It would be recalled that CAF slammed Nigeria with a $5,000 fine for allowing excess spectators at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium for an AFCON qualifier against Egypt in March 2016.