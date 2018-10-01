Nigeria: PDP's First Term Govs Emerge Candidates for 2019

All first term governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, emerged victorious in the party primaries held, yesterday, in Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Rivers, Delta and Cross River states.

The primaries were held in fairly peaceful circumstances with notable exception in Oyo and Borno states where parallel primaries were held along factional lines.

The Benue State primary was yet to commence at press time yesterday, but all other aspirants with the exception of Mr. John Tondu, a former commissioner in the Gabriel Suswam administration had at press time stepped down for Governor Samuel Ortom.

RIVERS

Governor Nyesom Wike was the only aspirant at the Rivers State primary of the party that was also attended by the national chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus at the primary election held at the Sharks Stadium, Port-Harcourt.

Wike was the only aspirant on the ballot.

Chief Returning Officer for the Rivers State PDP Governorship Primary, Mr Chuma Chinye announced that the governor polled 3, 345 delegate votes from the 23 local government areas of the state.

The voting process was kick-started by National PDP Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who was a statutory delegate from Andoni Local Government Area.

Governor Wike then voted, followed by other statutory delegates before they were joined by other delegates in alphabetical order.

ENUGU

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, emerged unopposed as the governorship candidate of the PDP for Enugu State in next year's governorship election.

He was the sole aspirant at the governorship election where he was voted for by over 2,000 delegates that was presided over by the five-man electoral committee led by Senator Zik Ambuno.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, while introducing Ugwuanyi, noted that in the past 21 years of Enugu political history, it was the first time a sole aspirant contested the party's position.

DELTA

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa emerged as the governorship standard-bearer through a process of affirmation at the primary election held at the Cenotaph, Asaba.

Among those present were former Governor James Ibori, his deputy, Chief Benjamin Elue and other top PDP leaders.

Announcing the result of the primaries in which Okowa was the sole aspirant, Chairman of the Governorship Primary Committee, Mrs. Uzor Nwandu, said he polled 3, 252 of the 3, 278 delegates' votes while 26 were voided.

Okowa immediately announced the state Deputy Governor, Mr. Kingsley Otuaro as his running mate.

EBONYI

Governor David Umahi, emerged the candidate of the PDP for Ebonyi State following a primary election in which he was the only aspirant.

Declaring Governor Umahi winner and the candidate of PDP for Ebonyi State

governorship election, the Chairman of the panel, Senator Joy Emodi said Governor Umahi pulled a total of 1, 988 votes.

Dr. Emodi said the decision to go into normal election despite the fact that Governor Umahi was the sole aspirant for the governorship position, was based on the party's prescription for internal democracy which enables the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to monitor the proceedings.

ABIA

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu emerged as candidate of the party at the primary after delegates from the 17 council areas of the state renewed their mandate with a total of 1, 991 votes.

Although Ikpeazu had no challenger, the party still went through all the electoral process of accreditation, voting, sorting, counting and declaration.

Declaring Governor Ikpeazu winner of the PDP primaries, the Chief Returning Officer, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi announced that a total of 2, 207 delegates were accredited for the election with 23 of the votes recorded as invalid.

OGUN

... Adebutu , Shittu emerge separate governorship candidates

The PDP in Ogun State, yesterday, performed rival primaries and elected two different candidates for the 2019 governorship election in the state.

The group loyal to Senator Buruji Kashamu with Bayo Dayo as chairman, held its primary at the PDP State Secretariat on IBB Boulevard, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta and elected Adeleke Shittu from Ijebu-Igbo, in Ijebu-North Local Government Area of the state as candidate. The primary was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

OYO

The PDP governorship primaries in Oyo State was marked with factional congresses held at Adamsingba Stadium and Liberty Stadium, both in Ibadan.

Unlike the huge turnouts that characterised such meetings in the past, there was a poor turnout of delegates, yesterday. When Vanguard got to the venue of the primaries, unlike in the past, when the whole stadium would be filled to the brim, there was a scanty crowd as some aggrieved party members were seen leaving the stadium.

One of the governorship aspirants, Senator Ayo Adeseun warned the national leadership of the party to avoid another electoral defeat in the state by allowing all the aspirants to have access to the original delegate list for the primary election.

While dismissing the purported primary election held at the Liberty Stadium yesterday as a huge joke and unacceptable, he said it was a complete absurdity to hide a delegate list from a prominent contestant like him.

Ishaku emerges in Taraba

Governor Darius Ishaku emerged the candidate of the PDP at the Taraba State PDP State primary conducted in Jalingo, the state capital yesterday. He was unopposed.

Reacting to his emergence, he promised to sustain his track record of development in the state.

ADAMAWA

Ahead of the primary in Adamawa State yesterday, two of the leading aspirants, Dr. Umar Ardo and former deputy governor of the state, Sa'ad M.C Tahir announced their withdrawal from the contest.

The duo lamented that under such circumstances,they rather maintain their political and personal integrity by withdrawing from the governorship race.

BORNO

The PDP held parallel gubernatorial primaries in electing their candidate for the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

One of the factions with Usman Baderi as chairman conducted their primary at the new PDP secretariat along Circulur Road, Maiduguri with Mohammed Wakil, a former minister of Works (State) and Alhaji Bukar Kyari as the major aspirants.

The other faction which has Alhaji Zanna Gadama as chairman held its own primary at the Old PDP secretariat around Leventis General Area of the metropolis.

NIGER

Umar Muhammad Nasko, former Chief of staff to Governor Babangida Aliyu emerged the PDP candidate at the Niger State primary.