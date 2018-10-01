1 October 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria/Libya: Rohr to Invite Success for Libya

ISAAC Success has been handed a recall to the Super Eagles by coach Gernot Rohr for their upcoming back to back AFCON 2019 Qualifiers tie against Libya.

Success last played for Nigeria in 2017 in a friendly game against Senegal and despite impressing after coming on as a second half substitute, injuries, fitness and poor form have kept him out of the Nigerian team.

Since the start of the season, the 21 year old has turned a corner in terms of his fitness and performance as he has been involved with Watford, although mostly as a substitute in the league but in the Carabao Cup he scored twice for them before their exit in the hands of Tottenham Hotspurs on Wednesday.

Rohr is a big fan of the forward due to his physical attributes and ability to play on the flanks and as a top striker, a chance to stake a claim for a spot in the senior national team of Nigeria has now been handed to the forward.

He will be in the list of players which will be released on Tuesday for next month's game against group leaders Libya in Uyo and later in Tunisia.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

