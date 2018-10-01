Namibia: Ethnix Set to Rock Nuts This Friday

1 October 2018

Night Under the Stars (NUTS) will welcome Ethnix on stage this Friday, 5 October. The popular duo is known to add a dash of Namibian spice to the hegemony of internationally recognised genres.

"We refer to our style as traditional hip-hop and R&B because most of our music is in a vernacular, like Otjiherero, and we apply many ethnic accents," said Etjo Kangumine.

Born at Otjiwarongo and raised at Okakarara, the 24-year-old rapper says her relationship with music comes from birth. "Music has always been part of my life and I have been singing since I can remember," she said.

Being submerged in an environment so rich in culture while growing up is reflected through their music, such as the hit 'Mbaire' that was featured in the Namibian film 'Katutura'.

"I started experimenting with music and my voice in primary school. That evolved into discovering my passion for rap in high school," said 25-year-old Julius Marco Hamwele.

He grew up in Windhoek and just knew music was perfect for him. "I have always known I have a passion for music and that was my motivation to pursue it," he said.

This cooperative pursuit of passion has produced tracks like 'Lambela' and more recently 'Omutima', which has been blazing local radio waves.

NUTS will take place at the Goethe-Institut Namibia, situated at 1 to 5 Fidel Castro Street in Windhoek, and will start at 19h00.

For more information, visit goethe.de/namibia.

