Former Rundu mayor, Hilka Leevi, died on Friday at the age of 66.

She died at around 10h00 at the Rundu State Hospital, her son Nelson Ashipala confirmed to Nampa.

Ashipala said his mother was seriously ill. "She was in hospital for two weeks," he said.

Leevi served in the Rundu Town Council as mayor from 2010 to 2015.

She leaves behind four children.

- Nampa