Namibia: Saints Boost Their Title Chances

Saints' title chances received a big boost when they beat defending champions Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) 3-1 in the Bank Windhoek Men's Premier League on Friday night.

Old Boys had led the log going into the match, but Saints' conclusive victory sees them overtaking WOB at the top on 17 points, with Old Boys now second on 16 points.

Damien Schutz, Nico Neethling and Fagan Hansen scored Saints goals, while Riaan Kruger replied for Old Boys.

Both sides, however, had several more chances, with Cody van der Merwe having a goal disallowed for Saints, while Saints' keeper Henning Kruger brought off some spectacular saves to keep Old Boys at bay.

Saints did the early attacking and after Nico Neethling had a shot saved, Damien Schutz gave them the lead, turning in Neethling's cross into the net.

The impressive Neethling got onto the scoresheet when he volleyed home a cross by Fagan Hansen, while the latter made it 3-0 early in the second chukka, to give them a comfortable lead at the half time break.

Old Boys came back strongly in the second half with Siabonga Martins and Dylan Finch prominent in attack, while they also won several short corners, but Kruger kept them out with some fine saves.

Their pressure finally paid off when Finch led a quick counterattack midway through the third chukka and centred to Kruger who smashed the ball into the net.

Saints struck back in the final quarter, winning a short corner with Van der Merwe scoring from the set piece, but the goal was disallowed for some infringement.

The game heated up in the final stages with Dakota Hansen of Saints and Johann Serfontein of Old Boys both receiving yellow cards after an altercation, while Siabonga Martins also got a yellow card for a foul on Craig McNally.

In another Men's Premier League match on Saturday, DTS beat NUST 4-0, with JP Brits (two), Leonard Fick and Krynauw Weber scoring the goals.

'We didn't poach players' - Wanderers

The manager of Wanderers Premier League club, Pieter van Niekerk, meanwhile, denied that they had poached players from Unam, saying that the players had approached them first.

Last weekend, Wanderers used five Unam players in Premier League matches against Saints and Old Boys, despite not getting clearance from Unam to use them.

"We didn't poach the players, they came to us and asked if they could join Wanderers. I asked Erwin (Handura) if we could sign his players, but he said we need to write a letter requesting them. Then I heard from one of the players, Baggio Karigub that Unam wanted N$7 000 for him, and we cannot afford that so we didn't follow it up anymore," he said.

Van Niekerk said they had decided to use the Unam players despite the fact that it was against the rules.

"We had an informal agreement with the other clubs that if we use any of Unam's players they would not appeal for the points should they lose the match, but we lost both last weekend's matches so there are no implications regarding those matches," Van Niekerk said.

He said that it was more important for them to give the players game time.

"For us it was important to give these players game time, because some of them are also in contention for national teams, but they can't play now because Unam has withdrawn from the league.

"But we acknowledge that we were wrong, and that we should have got their clearance from Unam, so I don't think we will use them anymore. I will speak to Erwin and see if we can possibly loan them for the rest of the season," he said.

According to Van Niekerk, none of the other clubs demand excessive clearance fees for their players and if a player's registration fees are paid up, they are normally allowed to leave a club.

Unam, however, also demands a 'subsidy fee' of at least N$5 000 per player, which their coach Handura, has said covers their investment in the players.

This conundrum first raised its head 10 years ago when Unam's star player Siabonga Martins wanted to join Old Boys, and after a protracted saga, he was eventually allowed to go for about N$11 000.