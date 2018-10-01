Namibian Broadcasting Corporation employees and management yesterday began negotiations following the start of industrial action on Friday, in which the workers are demanding a backdated 6% salary increase.

NBC staff initially stated on Friday that they would not negotiate or petition the broadcaster's management, and that all they wanted was their 6% salary increase to be implemented immediately.

Accompanied by Namibia Public Workers Union (Napwu) representatives, the NBC employees said they would be on strike all day, every day until their demands were met.

The employees called on the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (MICT) to meet their demands.

The decision to strike was taken last Tuesday after the labour commissioner failed to resolve the broadcaster's salary dispute.

The parties have failed to resolve the matter since April 2017 and engaged the labour commissioner two weeks ago. However, they could not reach an agreement, resulting in the issuance of a certificate of an unresolved dispute.

The striking workers 'switched off' the state broadcaster on Friday morning, with just music playing across the NBC's radio services, while the television channels are only showing foreign content.

A message on the TV channels read: "Normal programming has been interrupted due to an industrial action by NBC workers. We will return to normal scheduling once the dispute has been settled."

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, the NBC workers' Napwu representative, Toucy Tjijombo, said the workers were having talks with all stakeholders involved "and a resolution might be reached today (Sunday). We really do not know the outcome, but we are in talks and we hope to reach an agreement. Until an agreement has been reached, we can safely say the indefinite strike is still on". Another Napwu representative, Lesley Mosegedi, said late yesterday afternoon that the outcomes of yesterday's talks with the broadcaster's management would only be communicated this morning.

"Regardless of the outcome, workers will gather tomorrow morning (Monday morning) at the strike area to be briefed," Mosegedi said, adding that if "a consensus is not reached, then the status quo remains" (of not covering the land conference, which kicks off today).

Sven Thieme, the NBC chairperson, yesterday also confirmed talks between management and employees, but said he could not provide more information.

"I, unfortunately, cannot say what the outcome would be because management is negotiating with the employees, and hopefully we will reach a mutual agreement," he stated.