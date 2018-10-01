Newly-elected Zanu-PF Bikita East Member of Parliament and former long-serving Pamushana High School head, Cde Johnson Madhuku, has stepped down as president of the National Association of Secondary School Heads (NASH).

Cde Madhuku recently resigned following his victory in the July 30 harmonised polls where he was voted legislator for Bikita East.

His entry into full-time politics brought the curtain down on an illustrious career in the education sector spanning 34 years.

It was at the helm of NASH where he earned both national and international acclaim when he was re-elected to lead the organisation for five consecutive terms until his resignation to concentrate on politics.

Former NASH vice president and Gwanda High School head Mr Arthur Maphosa is now the organisation's acting president.

Cde Madhuku told The Herald recently that his focus was now on his work as a parliamentarian.

"I tendered my resignation at a NASH national executive meeting held at a Gweru hotel recently," he said.

"My focus now is on spearheading development in Bikita East constituency where I was resoundingly voted Member of Parliament."

Cde Madhuku said a new NASH substantive head would be chosen at the organisation's next elective conference slated for Victoria Falls in June next year.

Under Cde Madhuku, NASH played a critical role in educational staff development, promoting sport and influencing robust curriculum policy changes in the educational sector.

Cde Madhuku challenged Government to ensure provision of facilities such as science laboratories at rural schools, instead of just declaring practical science subjects compulsory.

"Introduction of the new curriculum is a welcome development," he said. "But then, the curriculum needs to be fine-tuned to suit our situation."

"During my tenure as president of the association we encountered stiff resistance from some authorities who had very little knowledge about propelling the educational sector in a fast-changing world.

"It is therefore my encouragement to the next NASH leadership to remain resolute and truthful.

"Our contributions as foot soldiers of the Ministry (of Primary and Secondary Education) and the entire educational sector was very critical. I am, however, still ready to assist school heads on educational issues and administration whenever the need arises."

The long-serving ex-NASH president said Zimbabwe's future was predicated on the smooth running of an educational system with a predisposition towards job creation.

Cde Madhuku also resigned as body member of the Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA) and in December this year he is expected to resign from the presidency of the Confederation of Schools Sports Association of Southern Africa (COSSASA).